J&K HC quashes against PSA Kashmiri clerics Dawoodi, Veeri

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed the detention orders of two prominent religious leaders, Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi and Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, who were booked under the Public Safety Act in 2022.

The court ordered the officials to release the religious clerics who belong to Kashmir province. The leaders, who carry a massive clout in the Valley, were detained in September 2022 and later lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. The draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) was invoked against the clerics.

Moulana Abdul Rashid Dawoodi commonly known as Dawoodi is the head of ‘Tehreek Sout-ul Auliya’ and Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri is affiliated with Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees (JaH).