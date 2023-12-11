J&K L-G rubbishes house arrest claim of Mehbooba

Srinagar: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday rubbished claims of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that she has been put under house arrest.

Sinha released a video statement in which he said that nobody has been put under house arrest in J&K.

The Lt Governor called Mehbooba’s claim of having been put under house as ‘spreading rumour’.

Earlier, the PDP had said on its official social media page that Mehbooba Mufti had been put under house arrest on the eve of the historic verdict on Article 370 by the 5-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court.