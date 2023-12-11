J&K L-G rubbishes house arrest claim of Mehbooba

The Lt Governor called Mehbooba’s claim of having been put under house as ‘spreading rumour’.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th December 2023 11:26 am IST
Kashmiri Pandit employees hit out at J-K LG over salary remark, asks admin to sack them
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday rubbished claims of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that she has been put under house arrest.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Sinha released a video statement in which he said that nobody has been put under house arrest in J&K.

The Lt Governor called Mehbooba’s claim of having been put under house as ‘spreading rumour’.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Mehbooba put under house arrest ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

Earlier, the PDP had said on its official social media page that Mehbooba Mufti had been put under house arrest on the eve of the historic verdict on Article 370 by the 5-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th December 2023 11:26 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button