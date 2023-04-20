JK: National Conference dissolves media, social media cells

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2023 9:57 pm IST
Kashmiris not involved in recent civilian killings: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Thursday dissolved its media and social media cells, and said it is in the process of restructuring its communication wing.

In an order, the party’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the decision was taken following a discussion with NC president Farooq Abdullah.

“As discussed with the party president, please be informed that the Media Cell and Social Media Cell of the party have been dissolved with immediate effect,” he said.

MS Education Academy

“The party is currently in the process of restructuring the media and communication wing, including identifying new media panellists for the party. Until the new arrangements are made, all existing spokespersons will cease to exist,” he said.

Also Read
Now J-K can rip apart tag of basket case, handholding is needed

However, the party’s provincial spokesperson, Kashmir, Ifra Jan will continue to manage the Social Media cell temporarily, the order said.

The party also said the office of the chief spokesperson will continue to function normally.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2023 9:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button