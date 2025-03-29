J&K: Organisers of pro-Palestine rally in Budgam booked

The case has been lodged against the organisers and participants of a Youm-e-Quds procession in Sonpah village, Beerwah, in the central Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Srinagar: A case was registered on Friday against the organisers and participants of a procession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district for allegedly creating a law-and-order situation by raising objectionable slogans.

Youm-e-Quds or Quds Day, officially known as International Quds Day, is an annual pro-Palestine event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan to express support for Palestinians.

The police spokesperson said that during the procession, a large crowd gathered under the direction of the organisers and raised objectionable slogans.

By sloganeering, the organisers allegedly tried to create a law-and-order situation and blocked the Sonpah-Beerwah road, thereby causing obstructions to the public, he added.

The spokesperson said police took cognisance of the incident and registered a case under sections 126(2) and 189(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Beerwah police station.

Further investigation is underway, and necessary legal action will be taken against those involved, he said.

Police have urged citizens to maintain peace and refrain from activities that could disturb public order.

