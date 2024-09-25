JK Polls: 54.11 percent voter turnout in second phase of assembly elections

Srinagar: In the second phase of the 2024 Assembly Elections, Jammu and Kashmir saw a voter turnout of 54.11 percent across 26 constituencies in six districts. Voting commenced at 7 am on Wednesday, September 25, with voters lining up at polling booths to cast their ballot

Large ques of voters including men, women were seen outside the polling stations across the six districts to decide the fate of 239 candidates fighting in 26 constituencies which include Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Ganderbal, and Kangan in Kashmir; and Gulabgarh (ST), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Thanamandi, Budhal, Poonch-Haveli, Mendhar, and Surankote in Jammu.

Reasi recorded the highest 71.81 percent voting, followed by Poonch with 71.59 percent, Rajouri (Jammu region) with 67.77 percent, Budgam with 58.97 percent, Ganderbal with 58.81 percent, and Srinagar (Kashmir region) with -27.31 percent till 1700 hrs.

In three districts of the Jammu division, the voting percentage seemed impressive as the day progressed with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi recording the highest with 75.29 percent, Poonch Haveli constituency recording the second highest polling figure at 72.71 percent.

The voter turnout in Surankote was recorded at 72.18 percent, Gulabgarh at 72.19 percent, Reasi at 69.09 percent, Rajouri at 68.06 percent, Nowshera at 69 percent, Thannamandi at68.44 percent and Budhal at 66.95 percent after 10 hours of polling.

In the Kashmir region’s Assembly elections, Khansahib topped the turnout charts with an impressive 67.7 percent, closely followed by Kangam at 67.6 percent and Chrar-i-Sharief at 66 percent. Other notable constituencies included Beerwah62.5 percent, Chadoora 54.16 percent, and Ganderbal 53.44 percent. However, some areas like Eidgah 34.65 percent, Zadibal 28.36 percent, and Lal Chowk 30.44 percent reported significantly lower participation rates.



It is important to mention that this is the first major election in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade.

The chief election commissioner while addressing a press conference in New Delhi called it a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are happy the people are casting their vote in large numbers across Jammu and Kashmir with enthusiasm and the entire election so far remained peaceful.”