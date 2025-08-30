J&K: Property belonging to father of designated terrorist attached

The property has been identified as proceeds of terrorism, linked to terrorist Arjumand Gulzar's involvement in facilitating and promoting militant activities in Pulwama

An Indian Army soldier guards a checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar: Property belonging to the father of a designated terrorist of Al-Badr outfit was attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

“In a major step against terrorism and its ecosystem, police in Pulwama have attached immovable property worth lakhs of rupees belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Dar, resident of Kharbatpora Ratnipora, father of designated terrorist Arjumand Gulzar alias Hamza Bhai of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr,” a police spokesman said.

He said the property comprises a double-storeyed residential house.

The property has been identified as proceeds of terrorism, linked to Arjumand Gulzar’s involvement in facilitating and promoting militant activities in the district, the spokesman said.

The attachment has been carried out under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesman added.

“The police once again appeals to the general public not to provide shelter or support to terrorists, failing which they shall face strict legal action,” the spokesman said.

