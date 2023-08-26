J&K: Teacher held for thrashing student for writing religious slogan

Press Trust of India |   Published: 26th August 2023 11:31 pm IST
Representative Image

Jammu: A teacher of a government school has been arrested for allegedly giving corporal punishment to a class 10 student for writing a religious slogan on a classroom board in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School (Bani) is also accused of physically assaulting the teenager and is absconding.

They said the victim student is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident which sparked protests by students and parents on Saturday.

On August 25, police said a complaint was made by Kuldeep Singh alleging that his son was beaten up by teacher Farooq Ahmad and school principal Mohd Hafiz.

A case was registered at Police Station Bani under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and a team headed by the local SHO visited the school premises and apprehended the teacher, they said.

“The principal is absconding and a search is going on to arrest him, while further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

The committee constituted by the deputy commissioner will have Sub Divisional Magistrate Bani, Deputy Chief Education Officer Kathua and Principal Government Higher Secondary School Kharote, as its members.

” the committee members are directed to inquire into the matter and submit the fact finding report along with specific comments and recommendations to this office within two days positively in order to proceed further in the matter. Moreover, the committee is also directed to fix the responsibility against the culprit regarding the incident,” Minhas said in an order.

