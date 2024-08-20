J&K: Two back-to-back earthquakes strike in Baramulla district

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2024 8:01 am IST
Two earthquakes strike Telangana in the last 15 days
Representational photo

Srinagar: Two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning causing panic across the Valley, but there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck at 6:45 am at a latitude of 34.17 north and a longitude of 74.16 east at a depth of 5 km with the epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the officials said.

Also Read
CRPF inspector killed in terror attack in J-K’s Udhampur

They said another quake of magnitude 4.8 occurred at 6:52 am at a latitude of 34.20 north and a longitude of 74.31 east at a depth of 10 km with the epicentre in Baramulla as well.

The officials said there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2024 8:01 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button