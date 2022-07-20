J&K: Two non-locals injured in blast in Pulwama

Srinagar: Two non-local labourers were injured in a mysterious blast in J&K’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said that two non-local labourers belonging to Bihar were loading construction material into a mixer machine when a blast took place in Tahab area of Pulwama.

“Two non-local labourers injured in the blast were taken to the local primary health centre where doctors referred them to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” a source said, adding that police has taken cognisance of the incident.