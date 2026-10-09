JNTU VC faces complaint over abusive language, sexist remarks

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Vice-Chancellor T Kishen Kumar Reddy landed in a controversy after two faculty members from the city’s Vidya Jyoti Institute of Technology (VJIT) accused him of using abusive language and making sexist remarks during a closed-door meeting on October 6.

The principal and head of the computer science department at VJIT approached Reddy to invite him as the chief guest for a programme scheduled for October 30. Following the meeting, the complainants, A Srujana and D Aruna Kumari, approached the KPHB police and lodged a complaint alleging that Reddy spoke aggressively to them despite having sought a prior appointment.

Srujana and Kumari also alleged that Reddy deliberately refused to offer them seats during the meeting. He allegedly told them they were “mere servants of the institution” who did not deserve chairs or even basic courtesy. They further alleged that Reddy bluntly refused to attend the programme.

The complainants alleged that the VC also made disparaging remarks about women, saying they were “fit for nothing” and did nothing but “slow down the institution’s progress.”

“He remarked that women did not belong in academic or professional fields, and should remain confined to their homes, give birth to children and look after them,” the complainants alleged.

Speaking to Siasat.com, KPHB police said a complaint had been filed, but a case was yet to be registered.