JNTUH decides to restore pre-COVID exam pattern

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has decided to restore the pre-COVID exam pattern from the current academic year.

After reverting to the old exam pattern, the engineering students of the varsity will be getting question papers that will consist of two parts i.e., part A and part B.

In part A which will carry 10 marks, there will be 10 questions from all units whereas, part B will have five questions of 10 marks each. The duration of the examination will be three hours.

Due to the pandemic, the varsity changed the question paper pattern to provide relief to the students. During the last two academic years, the varsity had dropped part A and introduced an option of selecting five questions out of eight in part B.

JNTUH exam centers

Apart from restoring the pre-COVID exam pattern, JNTUH has decided to reintroduce the jumbling system in allotting exam centers to students.

In the past two years, the students were given the option to give preference for the exam centers. The varsity used to allot centers based on their preference. The steps were taken keeping in view the pandemic situation.

Now, as the situation is back to normal not only in the state but also in the entire country, the varsity has decided to re-implement the old system of jumbling.

JNTUH credit based detention system

Earlier, JNTUH also decided to start implementing credit based detention system that was stopped during the pandemic.

However, after a huge protest by students, the varsity has decided to relax the system for the current academic year. Still, students have to satisfy the required credits to get promoted to the next year.

In order to provide relief to students, the varsity reduced the number of credits required for the promotion for the current academic year.