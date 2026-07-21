JNTUH Mahabubabad students protest over lack toilets, water

Hyderabad: Students enrolled at the Mahabubabad campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, staged a protest on Tuesday, July 21, over a lack of drinking water facilities and washrooms.

They were seen marching down the streets and chanting slogans of “We want justice”.

Students enrolled at the Mahbubabad campus of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, staged a protest on Tuesday, July 21, over a lack of drinking water facilities and washrooms.



Students were seen marching down the streets and chanting slogans of "We want… pic.twitter.com/3sc3gjdqZ5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 21, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, the JNTUH Public Relations Officer (PRO), Shravan G, said that the drinking water supply had been stopped since April after a pipeline was damaged during construction of a tribal welfare institution near the campus.

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“It will be restored within 15 days,” the official said.

The institution has four hostels, three for boys and one for the girls. The drinking water and washroom problems have only been reported in the girls’ hostel, the PRO said. “As for the washrooms, we suspect the problem is because of increased admissions, so the institution has decided to look for another hostel building to properly accommodate all students,” he said.

Concerned government officials visited the site on Tuesday and assured that all problems will be resolved in 10-15 days. Till then, water cans will be brought in to provide drinking water, the official said.