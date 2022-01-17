JNTUH to take decision on exams today

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has decided to take the decision on various exams as the Telangana government extended holidays for all educational institutions.

The decision will be taken in the varsity meeting which is scheduled to be held today.

Earlier, the registrar of JNTUH issued a letter to principals of all affiliated colleges of the varsity informing them to conduct online classes from January 17 to 22, 2022.

It has also informed that the mid-exams scheduled for Pharm.D and Pharm.D (PB) II year from January 17 to 22, 2022 may be conducted during the second spell of instructions.

Holidays for educational institutions extended

In view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the country and the state, the Telangana government has extended the holidays to all educational institutions except medical colleges till January 30 as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, an official press release said.

Today, the state cabinet meeting would be held under the chairmanship of the chief minister. In the meeting, coronavirus and other issues would be discussed, it said.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Sunday, Telangana recorded 2,047 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,09,209. The death toll rose to 4,057 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,174 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (178) and Ranga Reddy (140) district, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 pm yesterday.

The number of active cases stood at 22,048, the bulletin said.