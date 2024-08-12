JNU teachers’ body begins 24-hour hunger strike over ‘delayed promotions’

Jawaharlal Nehru University

New Delhi: Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association began a 24-hour hunger strike on campus on Monday to protest against alleged delays in promotions.

There was no immediate response from Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on the hunger strike and the allegation.

More than a dozen professors from various departments associated with the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) joined the sit-in at the School of Languages lawn.

Posters bearing slogans such as “Promoting the Truth about Promotion”, “Promotions are Hard Earned”, and “Waiting for Promotions” were put up at the protest site.

The protesters alleged promotions under the University Grants Commission’s Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) had been selectively provided and delayed in many cases since 2016.

At present, CAS applications of more than 130 faculty members have not been processed, JNUTA president Moushumi Basu told PTI.

The protesters demanded that the administration approve the delayed promotions and provide compensation for the years they worked without promotions.

