Job aspirants detained for protesting against CM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A large number of job aspirants were detained during a protest against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Dilsukhnagar on Saturday, July 4.

While the Chief Minister has not made any recent remarks, in January this year, he urged the job aspirants to opt for private jobs while preparing for government jobs. Revanth Reddy said that though many thousands of jobs had to be offered, there were 30 lakh job aspirants in Telangana. If the government had to provide job opportunities to all these youth, investments had to be secured in the private sector, he stressed.

“An IAS officer gets a salary of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, but in private corporate companies, youth are being offered annual packages of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, as per media reports. Recently, an IIIT student secured an annual package of Rs 1.5 crore. One can calculate their monthly salary,” Reddy had said.

On Saturday, one of the protesters said, “We brought the Congress to power in Telangana, and the Chief Minister is making such remarks. If such remarks are repeated, we will throw the Congress out of power.”

Also Read Job seekers protest at police recruitment board in Hyderabad

Videos shared on social media showed the job seekers being detained from the protest site while heading to the Saroornagar Police Station to file a complaint against Revanth Reddy.

A large number of job seekers were detained during a protest against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Dilsukhnagar on Saturday, July 4.



One of the protesters said," We brought the Congress to power in Telangana, and the chief minister is making such remarks. If such… pic.twitter.com/yrHmpegJVv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 4, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Saroornagar Police said, “The protest began at 12 noon without prior permission, and five people have been arrested as a preventive measure. They will be released after furnishing sureities.”

Similar incident

In a similar incident, on June 29, a group of job seekers protested at the Telangana Police Recruitment Board and demanded that the Government Order 36 be repealed.

Videos shared on social media showed the protestors being detained amid “Scrap GO 36 ” slogans. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Saifabad Police said that four protestors were detained under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS) to prevent them from committing cognisable offences.