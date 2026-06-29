Job seekers protest at police recruitment board in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A large group of job seekers gathered at the Telangana Police Recruitment Board on Monday, June 29, and demanded that the Government Order 36 be repealed.

Videos shared on social media showed the protestors being detained amid “Scrap GO 36 ” slogans. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Saifabad Police said that four protestors were detained under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Surksha Sanahita to prevent the protestors from committing cognizable offences.

Angry demonstrators demanded that the proposed police recruitment vacancies be raised from 5,000 to at least 20,000 posts. They sought immediate decision on the upper age limit for police recruitment. The prolonged delay in issuing recruitment notifications has resulted in many candidates crossing the existing age eligibility criteria.

They urged the government to enhance the age relaxation for uniformed services up to 36 years and restore concessions that were available during previous recruitment drives.

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Harish Rao backs protestors

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao condemned police action against unemployed youth in Hyderabad.

“The BRS strongly condemn the Congress government’s act of cracking down on the unemployed youth who are peacefully protesting at the Police Recruitment Board for their legitimate demands.”

He alleged that the arrest of peaceful protestors is a testament to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s authoritarian rule. The Siddipet MLA also accused the CM of continuing his Hitler-like rule by suppressing the unemployed.

“Release the detainees and issue a job notification for the 20,000 vacancies in the Telangana police department which were announced by the then Telangana Director General of Police.”