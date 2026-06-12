Hyderabad: Police job aspirants protest for more vacancies

Hyderabad: Unemployed youth and police job aspirants staged a fresh protest near the Sai Baba Temple in Dilsukhnagar on Friday, June 12, intensifying their demand for an increase in police recruitment vacancies and clarity on age relaxation for upcoming notifications.

The protest comes just two days after a similar demonstration near Dilsukhnagar Metro Station, where hundreds of unemployed youth demanded that the Telangana government raise the proposed police recruitment vacancies from 5,000 to at least 20,000 posts.

They argued that such a limited notification would be inadequate to address the aspirations of thousands of candidates who have been preparing for police jobs for years.

The protesters also demanded an immediate decision on the upper age limit for police recruitment. According to the aspirants, the prolonged delay in issuing recruitment notifications has resulted in many candidates crossing the existing age eligibility criteria.

They urged the government to enhance the age relaxation for uniformed services up to 36 years and restore concessions that were available during previous recruitment drives.

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Tension at protest site

Tension prevailed during the demonstration as police attempted to disperse the gathering. A brief confrontation reportedly broke out between police personnel and protesters, leading to heated arguments at the protest site. Authorities later intervened to bring the situation under control.

The agitation also caused disruptions in the surrounding area, with commuters facing inconvenience due to the gathering. Protesters warned that if their demands are not addressed, they would intensify their movement and launch larger-scale protests in the coming days.

Earlier this week, unemployed youth had cited claims made by Congress leaders during the Assembly election campaign, when they referred to the Biswal Committee report and stated that nearly 30,000 vacancies existed in the police department.

The aspirants now demand that the government fulfil those assurances by issuing recruitment notifications for at least 20,000 police posts.