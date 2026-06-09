Azharuddin inaugurates mega job mela for minorities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana Government’s flagship Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika, a Mega Job Mela was inaugurated at Red Rose Palace, Nampally, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, June 9, under the aegis of the Minorities Welfare Department and Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC). The mega job mela was inaugurated by Minister of Transport Ponnam Prabhakar and Mohammed Azharuddin, Minister for Minorities Welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Azharuddin expressed his appreciation to TGMFC Chairman Obedullah Kotwal and all stakeholders who contributed to the successful organisation of the job mela. Remarkable progress has been achieved in the last two years through the initiatives of the Telangana Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said.

The recruitment drive will connect 20,000 targeted job seekers across 10 districts with employment opportunities. Eligible candidates from all academic streams can participate, with options ranging from entry-level positions to specialised corporate roles.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting youth from all minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and others, without discrimination. He emphasised that the objective of the job mela is not merely to distribute offer letters but to ensure sustainable employment for every selected candidate.

Also Read Mega job mela on June 9 at Red Rose Palace in Hyderabad

He informed that the government is creating nearly one lakh employment opportunities and that the Minorities Welfare Department, in coordination with TGMFC, is actively working to connect minority youth with meaningful employment and career opportunities.

He announced that similar job melas will be organised across Telangana to extend employment opportunities to a larger number of minority youth.