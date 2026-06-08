Mega job mela on June 9 at Red Rose Palace in Hyderabad

The event will offer placements across 10 diverse sectors, including IT, Banking, Manufacturing, and Health Care.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 8th June 2026 9:58 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) will organise a mega job mela on Tuesday, June 9, at the Red Rose Palace in Nampally, Hyderabad.

Held as part of the “Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika” 99-Day Action Plan, the recruitment drive will connect 20,000 targeted job seekers across 10 districts with employment opportunities.

Eligible candidates from all academic streams can participate, with options ranging from entry-level positions to specialised corporate roles.

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The event will offer placements across 10 diverse sectors, including IT, Banking, Manufacturing, and Health Care, and is open to freshers and experienced candidates holding Inter, Diploma, Graduate, or Postgraduate qualifications.

Dedicated QR codes are provided on the official event poster to streamline the process, allowing job seekers to scan for quick registration and easily access the precise venue location.

Targeting minority youth, the initiative focuses on promoting sustainable economic opportunities and skill-based recruitment. By fostering direct interaction between corporate employers and local candidates, the drive seeks to build robust employer partnerships while maximising visibility through digital and media campaigns.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 8th June 2026 9:58 pm IST

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