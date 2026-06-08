Over 300 crore women passengers avail free bus service in Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 308 crore women passengers have availed the free bus service under the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana, an estimated Rs 10,696 crore in savings in travel expenses, a government release said on Monday, June 8.

In another significant step towards women’s empowerment, the government inaugurated 553 buses under the Mahila Shakti Scheme.

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The vehicles purchased by Mandal Mahila Samakhyas (MMSs) at the cost of Rs 199.08 crore were leased to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) for operations.

For each bus, TGSRTC pays Rs 69,468 per month in rent, generating Rs 3.84 crore every month from the vehicles purchased.

According to the government, since the inception of the Mahila Shakti Scheme on March 12, 2024, the SHGs have earned Rs 20.34 crore as rental income.