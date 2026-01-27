Job fair at Hyderabad’s King’s Palace Function Hall on Jan 31

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th January 2026 9:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: A mega job fair will be held on Saturday, January 31, at King’s Palace Function Hall near Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad.

The job mela will be conducted between 8 am and 1 pm near Mehdipatnam’s PVNR Expressway Pillar No 67, organiser Mannan Khan stated in apress release on Tuesday, January 27.

According to Khan, several companies will participate, offering employment opportunities across sectors such as pharma, healthcare, IT and ITES, education, banking and others. Some companies will also provide work-from-home options, stated the release.

