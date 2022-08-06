Job fair in Hyderabad: Five companies to recruit over 150 candidates today

Hyderabad: RITS AI Technology private limited is going to organize a job fair in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 6.

The interviews are going to be held at Rahul Colony, Aravind Nagar Colony, Tolichowki.

In the job fair, five multinational companies are going to recruit over 150 candidates for Digital Officer posts.

Interviews are going to be held from 9:30 am to 6 pm today.

Eligibility for the job fair in Hyderabad

Candidates who have passed at least SSC are eligible for the job fair. Job vacancies are also available for students with intermediate and graduate qualifications.

Apart from it, they must have good communication skills.

Both freshers and experienced candidates can attend the interview.

Interested and eligible candidates need to attend the job fair along with copies of resumes.

For more details of the jobs fair in Hyderabad, candidates can dial cellphone numbers 6301019755 or 9392167955