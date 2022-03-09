Job fair in Telangana: Apollo Pharmacy, Swiggy, others to recruit 2K candidates

Hyderabad: A job fair is going to be organized in Adilabad District, Telangana. At the fair, Apollo Pharmacy, Swiggy, and many other companies are going to recruit over 2000 candidates.

The fair which is going to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 12, 2022, will be organized by the Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) in collaboration with the Dhruv Consulting Service.

Apart from Apollo Pharmacy and Swiggy, other reputed companies, TATA Play, TriGeo Technologies, TATA AIG Insurance, HDFC Sales etc., are going to participate in the job fair in Telangana.

Eligibility for job fair in Telangana

In order to be eligible for the job fair in Telangana, the candidates must hold any of the following qualifications

10th, 12th, undergraduate BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline MBA, MCA, MCS Diploma – All Discipline BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline Post Graduate – All Discipline B.Pharm, M.Pharm Hotel Management

Venue of the fair

The fair is going to be held at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Adilabad District, Telangana.

Interested candidates must register online (click here for registration). For further details, candidates can dial 7097655912 or 9030047303.

Job fair in Hyderabad

Last month, TSSTEP in collaboration with the Dhruv Consulting Service also conducted a job fair in Hyderabad. In the fair which was organized at Youth Hostel, near Boats Club, Rani Gunj, 60 companies participated.

A total of 8671 candidates took part in the fair. Out of them, 970 have been selected, 2930 have been shortlisted and 550 are waiting for the results.

In another job fair which was organized in Khammam, Telangana, 37 companies participated and 5400 students attended. Out of the total candidates who took part in the fair, 560 have been selected whereas, 1008 have been shortlisted. Another 400 candidates are waiting for the results.