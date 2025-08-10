Job mela by MLC Amer Ali Khan connects 407 applicants to employers in Hyderabad

The event witnessed participation from 7 reputed companies.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th August 2025 3:39 pm IST
Job mela by MLC Amer Ali Khan
Job applicants with offer letters

Hyderabad: MLC Amer Ali Khan, through Siasat Hub Foundation (S-Hub), organised and personally supervised a highly successful Job Mela, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of job seekers in the city.

The event witnessed participation from 7 reputed companies, offering positions in HR, Supervisors, Voice Process, Pickers & Packers, and Data Entry Operators.

MLC Amer Ali Khan at job mela
A man is speaking at a conference with three other men.
A total of 407 applicants attended the mela, of which 262 candidates participated in interviews. The recruitment drive yielded immediate results, with 51 candidates securing on-the-spot job offers and 18 more shortlisted for the next round of selection.

Speaking about the initiative, MLC Amer Ali Khan highlighted S-Hub’s mission to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers, especially for freshers and those seeking skill-based opportunities.

The event reaffirmed Siasat Hub Foundation which is led by Amer Ali Khan, its commitment to empowering the youth by connecting them with genuine & quality job opportunities and providing them with a platform to kickstart their careers.

