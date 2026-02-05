Job stress drives 31-year-old techie to suicide in Hyderabad

The deceased joined a prominent software firm about two months ago.

Press Trust of India | Published: 5th February 2026 9:23 am IST
Representational Image of man hanging himself
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software engineer allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday as he was unable to cope with the requirements of his job, police said.

The 31-year-old techie ended his life by hanging to a ceiling fan at his house at Miyapur this morning.

The deceased joined a prominent software firm about two months ago and took up coding related work recently which he found it difficult to deal with, police said.

The software professional, who got married one year ago, had discussed his problem with his wife and also his brother. The deceased used to frequently speak over the phone with his wife, who had gone to her native place in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in January, but is yet to return to Hyderabad.

Long working hours were not stated to be the reason for his extreme step, police added.

