Jobs for expats: Saudi Arabia opens application to work during Haj season

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs related to the upcoming Haj 1445 AH-2024.

The initiative called Ajeer Al-Haj service that enables businesses to hire a temporary workforce through seasonal contracts during the Haj period.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Rs 2 lakh fine for violating Haj regulations

The ministry called on citizens and expat residents interested in working at the holy sites during the Haj season to upload their CVs on the Ajeer platform.

تمكيناً للمنشآت، وللقوى العاملة..



إطلاق خدمة أجير الحج، بهدف:

▪️ استفادة المنشآت من القوى العاملة خلال موسم الحج

▪️ إتاحة فرص العمل الموسمية للأفراد

▪️ تسهيل الإجراءات بعقود موسمية



للتقديم والتسجيل:

🔗 || https://t.co/jkTyzuVnRM#لنلبي pic.twitter.com/QCboGu77mi — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) May 7, 2024

These jobs will be available in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, ensuring the smooth facilitation of the Haj pilgrimage.

Conditions for accepting individuals

Citizens

The applicant must be at least 18 years old.

Expats

Expats must be working in one of the labor market establishments with the approval of the primary employer.

Establishments are now required to issue seasonal Haj permits to employees, with strict penalties for non-compliance.

The Ajeer Al-Haj service allows businesses to issue work permits, recruit temporary staff, and advertise job vacancies for the Haj season, allowing job seekers to apply directly.

The service aims to improve workforce flexibility, market efficiency, and reduce external recruitment reliance, accessible online through the official website.