Jobs in Hyderabad: Walk-in-interview to be held at Siasat Office on July 6

Interview will be conducted to recruit 100 candidates for the posts

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 5th July 2023 3:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: A walk-in interview is going to be held at Siasat Office on July 6 to recruit 100 candidates for Survey Executives posts in a company by the name ‘Iden City’.

The candidates who are willing to attend the interview should be graduates. Both freshers and experienced candidates can attend the interview.

The selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 20-25 thousand per month. They will also get transportation from the company.

Interested and eligible candidates can attend the interview at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat office, Abids (Opposite Rama Krishna Theatre).

The interview will be conducted between 11 a.m. and 1 pm on July 6.

For more details, candidates can dial cellphone number 9393876978.

