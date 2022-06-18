Jobs in Telangana: Govt issues orders to fill 10105 vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to fill 10105 vacancies apart from 35220 vacancies that were notified earlier.

On Friday, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao issued orders for filling up 10105 vacancies in various government departments.

As per the orders, out of 10105 vacancies, 995 will be filled through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) whereas, 9096 and 14 vacancies will be filled through Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) and District Selection Committee (DSC) respectively.

Following are the details of the vacancies that has been announced on Friday

Department Commission/Board Number of posts Women Development and Child Welfare DSC 14 Women Development and Child Welfare TSPSC 251 Persons with disabilities and senior citizens welfare TSPSC 71 Juvenile Welfare TSPSC 66 Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society TREIRB 1445 Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society TREIRB 3870 Backward Classes Welfare TSPSC 157 TS Scheduled Tribes Co-Op. Finance Corporation TSPSC 1 Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd. TSPSC 15 Chief Engineer, Tribal Welfare TSPSC 24 TS Tribal Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society TREIRB 1514 Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute TSPSC 16 Tribal Welfare TSPSC 78 TSWREI Society TREIRB 2267 Scheduled Castes Development Department TSPSC 316 Total – 10105

Earlier, the state finance department had issued orders for 35220 vacancies. Out of them, TSPSC was responsible for 6868 vacancies.

Issued orders for recruitment of 10,105 vacancies in different Govt depts today. Unlike some whose job announcements are all about Jumla, TRS govt under the leadership of #CMKCR has so far given notification for 45325 jobs. Will issue more job notifications soon. pic.twitter.com/Qpwh1Hw7XY — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) June 17, 2022

So far, the Telangana government has issued orders for 45325 vacancies in various departments.