Jobs in Telangana: Govt issues orders to fill 10105 vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to fill 10105 vacancies apart from 35220 vacancies that were notified earlier.
On Friday, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao issued orders for filling up 10105 vacancies in various government departments.
As per the orders, out of 10105 vacancies, 995 will be filled through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) whereas, 9096 and 14 vacancies will be filled through Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) and District Selection Committee (DSC) respectively.
Following are the details of the vacancies that has been announced on Friday
|Department
|Commission/Board
|Number of posts
|Women Development and Child Welfare
|DSC
|14
|Women Development and Child Welfare
|TSPSC
|251
|Persons with disabilities and senior citizens welfare
|TSPSC
|71
|Juvenile Welfare
|TSPSC
|66
|Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society
|TREIRB
|1445
|Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society
|TREIRB
|3870
|Backward Classes Welfare
|TSPSC
|157
|TS Scheduled Tribes Co-Op. Finance Corporation
|TSPSC
|1
|Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd.
|TSPSC
|15
|Chief Engineer, Tribal Welfare
|TSPSC
|24
|TS Tribal Welfare Residential Education Institutions Society
|TREIRB
|1514
|Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute
|TSPSC
|16
|Tribal Welfare
|TSPSC
|78
|TSWREI Society
|TREIRB
|2267
|Scheduled Castes Development Department
|TSPSC
|316
|Total
|–
|10105
Earlier, the state finance department had issued orders for 35220 vacancies. Out of them, TSPSC was responsible for 6868 vacancies.
So far, the Telangana government has issued orders for 45325 vacancies in various departments.