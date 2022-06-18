Jobs in Telangana: Govt issues orders to fill 10105 vacancies

Earlier, state finance department had issued orders for 35220 vacancies

Published: 18th June 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to fill 10105 vacancies apart from 35220 vacancies that were notified earlier.

On Friday, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao issued orders for filling up 10105 vacancies in various government departments.

As per the orders, out of 10105 vacancies, 995 will be filled through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) whereas, 9096 and 14 vacancies will be filled through Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) and District Selection Committee (DSC) respectively.

Following are the details of the vacancies that has been announced on Friday

DepartmentCommission/BoardNumber of posts
Women Development and Child WelfareDSC14
Women Development and Child WelfareTSPSC251
Persons with disabilities and senior citizens welfareTSPSC71
Juvenile WelfareTSPSC66
Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions SocietyTREIRB1445
Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions SocietyTREIRB3870
Backward Classes WelfareTSPSC157
TS Scheduled Tribes Co-Op. Finance CorporationTSPSC1
Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd.TSPSC15
Chief Engineer, Tribal WelfareTSPSC24
TS Tribal Welfare Residential Education Institutions SocietyTREIRB1514
Tribal Cultural Research and Training InstituteTSPSC16
Tribal WelfareTSPSC78
TSWREI SocietyTREIRB2267
Scheduled Castes Development DepartmentTSPSC316
Total10105

Earlier, the state finance department had issued orders for 35220 vacancies. Out of them, TSPSC was responsible for 6868 vacancies.

So far, the Telangana government has issued orders for 45325 vacancies in various departments.

