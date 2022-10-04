Jobs in Telangana State Cooperative apex bank

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cooperative apex bank has invited applications from qualified candidates for filling up of Manager (scale one) and staff assistant posts in its branches across the State. Manager posts 27 and staff assistant posts 13.

Qualifications: pass in any degree/degree (commerce) with 55 per cent marks. Candidates should be Telangana locals and should have Telugu language skills. Age: 20 to 28 years as on 01.09.2022. Selection on the basis of preliminary exam (objective), main exam (objective, descriptive ) for Manager posts, and preliminary exam (objective) and main exam (objective) for staff assistant posts.

Applications should be online. Last date for online applications is 16.10.2022. Online preliminary exam in November 2022. For details, visit official website:

