Joe Biden, Donald Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday

However, Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after he lost the election in 2020.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th November 2024 10:51 pm IST
Trump (Left) and Biden (Right)

Washington: President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said on Saturday.

A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 11:00 am at the outgoing president’s invitation.

Such a post-election meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

