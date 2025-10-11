Hyderabad is known for its rich culture, mouth-watering food, and also a home to some stellar personalities like Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. The city has also been home to Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Among them, legendary comedian Johnny Lever shares a very special bond with the City of Nizams.

Fans recently revisited a viral scene from the movie Golmaal, which showcases Johnny Lever’s famous Hyderabadi slang, sparking curiosity about his connection to the city.

Johnny Lever’s Hyderabadi Roots

For the unversed, while Johnny was born in Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh, he spent part of his childhood in Yakutpura area of Old City, Hyderabad, where he developed his unique style of comedy and mimicry.

It was in Hyderabad that Johnny refined his craft, embedding the local culture and the distinctive Dakhani Urdu/Hyderabadi dialect into his performances. Over the years, he has often showcased this accent in interviews, stage shows, and even local Hyderabadi programs, flaunting his affection for the city.

Johnny Lever’s early years in Hyderabad left a lasting impact on his comedic style, making his Hyderabadi roots an essential part of his journey. For locals, seeing a star of his caliber embrace the city’s culture brings immense pride and joy.