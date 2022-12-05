‘Join PFI’ posters: Basavaraj Bommai vows action against guilty

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the Shivamogga police have already initiated action against those who have put up the posters of ‘Join PFI’ in the district, and stern action will be taken against the culprits involved.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai added that after the ban, frustrated PFI activists indulged in making graffiti.

“It will be condemned in the strongest words. It is not correct on their (PFI activists) part to do this to create confusion in the society.”

Also Read Bihar BJP chief says state govt running with PFI’s help

The Chief Minister said it is not the right time for the Maharashtra Ministers to visit Belagavi in this situation and this has been already conveyed in writing to their government.

“Everybody knows that anyone can move freely anywhere but in the interest of maintaining law and order, instructions are given to police and revenue officials to take the suitable legal action.”

“It is not the right move. The state of Maharashtra has filed a petition in the Supreme Court even though the border row has been solved long ago. Both the states are fighting legal battles. The people of Karnataka and Maharashtra are living cordially. I will appeal to my Maharashtra counterpart that none must try to disturb the law and order situation in Karnataka,” Bommai added.