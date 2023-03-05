Jordan achieves record 36% rise in exports in 2022: Deputy PM

Amman: Jordan achieved an unprecedented 36-per cent rise in exports in 2022 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis that led to a hike in energy and commodity prices, a senior official said.

The high increase in exports of potash and phosphate was the major boost to exports, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Nasser Shraideh said in a press statement on Saturday, adding that foreign investment in Jordan rose by 67 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian economy grew by 2.7 per cent in 2022, said Shraideh, also the Minister of State for public sector modernization, expecting the figure to rise to 3 per cent by 2025 with ongoing reforms, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jordan has successfully completed five reviews under the extended fund facility programme with the International Monetary Fund, he noted.