Jordan launches oil exploration project in southeastern region

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 18th May 2022 10:08 am IST
Jordan launches oil exploration project in southeastern region

Amman: Jordan will start an oil exploration project in the Sarhan well, southeastern of the country.

Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister, Saleh Kharabsheh said on Tuesday that the drilling operations of the project at the depth of 1,400 to 1,750 metres will start soon, according to a statement by the Ministry.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Private sector employees may get two-day weekend

The location for the drilling was determined as a result of a thorough study conducted by the Ministry and the National Petroleum Company in cooperation with international consulting companies, he added.

MS Education Academy

The Minister said the project comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to explore natural resources for increasing self-reliance and achieving energy security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jordan has began its national programme for oil exploration nearly 30 years ago, and has discovered the Hamza field in 1983 and the Risha gas field in 1987, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button