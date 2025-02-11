Jordan sends 4,000 tents to Gaza

Amman: Jordan said that a convoy carrying more than 4,000 tents has arrived in Gaza to help provide safe shelter for families who have lost their homes amid the growing humanitarian challenges due to the war.

The aid was sent by the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) as part of Jordan’s efforts to support the Palestinians affected by the difficult conditions they are going through, according to a statement by the organisation released on Monday.

The organisation said it will continue to provide all necessary support and relief to the people of Gaza in these challenging times, Xinhua news agency reported.JHCO emphasised that this aid reflects Jordan’s steadfast commitment to supporting the people of Gaza through the uninterrupted land bridge delivering essential relief and humanitarian supplies.

The organisation reaffirmed that its humanitarian convoys will continue, driven by the humanitarian and fraternal duty to provide all necessary aid and relief to the people of Gaza during the current circumstances.

The Higher Committee for Reconstruction in Palestine delivered 4,500 tents to the JHCO on February 3 to be sent to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The committee, which has been formed by the Jordanian Engineers and Contractors Association, has launched a campaign to support people in Gaza.

Head of the committee Ahmad Zo’ubi, said that the committee will deliver an additional 3,500 tents to JHCO next week and another 4,000 tents from China during this month, bringing the total number of tents to 12,000.

He said that these efforts are part of the committee’s commitment to supporting the steadfastness of the people of Gaza and alleviating their large-scale suffering in coordination with various official and charitable organisations to ensure the quick delivery of aid.

So far, Jordan has sent 24,891 tents to support displaced individuals, including 11,000 tents that were delivered since the latest humanitarian truce began.

Jordan, represented by the JHCO, has been actively sending relief aid including shelter materials, clothing, and other essentials over the past months to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population.

To date, Jordan has dispatched 152 aid convoys, comprising 5,992 trucks carrying over 100,000 tons of humanitarian assistance, including food, shelter, and medical supplies.