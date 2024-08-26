Jordan to complete 2nd phase of electrical connection with Iraq by Q1 2025

In a significant development, Jordan is set to complete the second phase of its electrical connection project with Iraq by the first quarter of 2025, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources’ 2023 Annual Report.

According to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the project is progressing on schedule. The initiative aims to enhance energy cooperation between the two neighbouring countries and address Iraq’s pressing electricity needs.

The report, released on Sunday, August 25, outlined the progress of civil and engineering work on the project, including the supply of essential materials such as circuit breakers, transformers, and related equipment. The implementation of the 400 kV electrical transmission line is also underway, as reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Prospects

As per the reports, the project’s second phase focuses on supplying electricity to the Al-Qa’im region in Iraq. The connection, once complete, will deliver between 150 and 200 megawatts (MW) at 400 kV.

This will be facilitated by constructing a 330 kV transmission line and completing the 132/400 kV Al-Qa’im substation on the Iraqi side and the 33/132/400 kV Al-Risha substation on the Jordanian side.

The first phase of the Jordan-Iraq electrical connection, which became operational in the first quarter of 2024, involved supplying the Al-Rutbah region in Iraq with 40 MW at 132 kV, following the construction of a 150-kilometre transmission line on the Iraqi side.

According to Iraqi official reports, Iraq generates between 19,000 and 21,000 megawatts, but the country’s actual need exceeds 30,000 megawatts.

In October 2022, Iraq and Jordan laid the foundation stone for an electrical interconnection project between the two neighbouring countries. In the same year, Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia for electricity interconnection between the two neighbours.