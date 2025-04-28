Journalist, brother attacked by mob for wearing kurta-pjama in Bihar

The aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir is rippling across India, with numerous reports of attacks on the Muslim community. In one such case, a local journalist from Bihar’s Gaya district, along with his brother, was brutally attacked by 20-25 people.

The journalist Danish was returning home with his brother after finishing work when they were intercepted by the mob. “There were around 20-25 young men who surrounded us and started beating us only because my brother was wearing a kurta-pyjama. We were struck on our heads and necks,” he said.

A video of Danish and his brother, soaked in blood, has emerged on social media platforms. It is unclear if the journalist has filed a police complaint.

A local journalist from Bihar's Gaya district, along with his brother, was brutally attacked by 20-25 people.



Danish was returning home with his brother after finishing work when they were intercepted by the mob. "There were around 20-25 young men who surrounded us and started… pic.twitter.com/egUsmsdAKw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2025

In another incident, a Muslim man was repeatedly attacked with an axe in front of his minor child in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhinjhana village of Shamli district. Villagers alleged the attacker kept repeating, “26 ke badle 26 marunga (I will kill 26 in return for 26),” a chilling reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, where 26 innocent lives were lost.

The attack was captured on a CCTV camera. Visuals show Sarfaraz and his child Shamli sitting outside his house when Govind suddenly attacks them with an axe.

Sarfaraz suffered severe injuries to his face and neck. He is currently undergoing treatment, but his condition is said to be critical. His family has demanded police protection, fearing more attacks.

Also Read Kashmiri women face online Islamophobic abuse post Pahalgam attack

Attacks on Muslims have shot up after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, including two foreign nationals. Hate speech and attacks on shops, refusal to treat Muslim patients, call for sexual violence against women, especially Kashmiri female students, by right-wing aligned supporters and organisations are being reported from several parts of the country.



