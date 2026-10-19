Journalist dies after assault in UP’s Hapur over advertisement

Two people have been taken into custody for questioning.

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Hapur: A journalist with Hindi daily Dainik Janvani died after he was allegedly beaten up at a flour mill in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Sunday, October 18, when he went there seeking an advertisement and was accused of being a fake journalist.

Naseem Ahmad, 60, was declared dead at a community health centre on Garh Road, where he was taken in a serious condition after the assault. Two people have been taken into custody for questioning.

Police statement

In a statement, Hapur Police said Naseem, a journalist with Dainik Janvani, died in an assault that took place while he was asking for an advertisement in the Hapur Dehat police station area. It said two people were being questioned and that further legal action was being taken on the basis of facts gathered.

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According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhuban Kumar Singh reached the spot after being informed and inspected the scene. The SP said further action would follow once the facts emerge.

PTI reported that Ahmad, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony on Bulandshahr Road, had gone to the flour mill on Jarothi Road over an advertisement when an argument broke out. He was allegedly beaten by people present at the mill.

Earlier, police had not confirmed his family’s claim that he was a journalist. The police statement now describes him as one.

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Witness account

Salauddin, an eyewitness, has alleged that the violence began after a businessman refused to give an advertisement to the newspaper.

According to Salauddin, Naseem had approached the businessman seeking an advertisement. When the two began to leave after the refusal, they were allegedly stopped, accused of being fake journalists and beaten. Salauddin said he was also severely assaulted, reported The Observor Post.

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