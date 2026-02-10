Journalist Ravi Nair convicted in Adani defamation case

The court convicted the journalist and sentenced him to one year's imprisonment and imposed a fine.

Ravi Nair, a well-known journalist, has been convicted in the Adani defamation case, raising concerns about press freedom and legal pressures on media.

Gandhinagar: The magistrate court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has convicted journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to a year’s imprisonment and imposed a fine.

The case followed a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the Adani Group’s flagship company, alleging that Ravi Nair published and disseminated a series of tweets containing false and defamatory statements intended to damage the reputation of AEL and the Adani Group.

AEL argued that the impugned tweets did not amount to fair comment or legitimate criticism but were designed to undermine the credibility of the company in the eyes of the public and investors.

After a full-fledged trial, the court held that AEL had successfully established its case and found Ravi Nair guilty of criminal defamation. The court convicted Ravi Nair and sentenced him to one year’s imprisonment and imposed a fine.

Nair could not be immediately reached for comments.

