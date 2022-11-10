Journey of Indian student in Australia from college dropout to firm owner

Usually Indian students go to Australia to complete degrees and get placed in companies that offer lucrative salaries. Some of them even aspire to become Australian citizens.

However, Sanjith, an Indian student who went to Australia to pursue Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) from a leading university decided not to continue with the degree and become an entrepreneur.

After dropping out of college, he decided to become a ‘tea-seller’ in Melbourne.

At that time, when he revealed his idea of starting ‘Dropout Chaiwala’ in the city which is known as the world’s coffee capital, his parents were shocked.

How he fulfilled his dream of becoming entrepreneur?

Though the Indian student decided to become a college dropout and start his own firm in Australia, he was in need of investment.

Sanjith revealed his idea to an NRI named Asar. The NRI not only believed in his idea but also agreed to become an investor in his project.

Within a span of one year, the revenue of his firm ‘Dropout Chaiwala’ touched one million AUD after the deduction of tax. The firm is expecting 20 percent profit.

Work culture

At ‘Dropout Chaiwala’, many Indian students work as part-time employees.

While giving employment, Sanjith does not look at the degrees of jobseekers rather he just checks whether the applicant is hardworking and passionate.

In order to provide the taste of Indian tea, the firm still imports from India.