Journo Zubair points out ANI’s religious bias in reporting rape

Alt News co-founder and editor Mohammed Zubair condemned ANI‘s (Asian News International) religious bias while covering rape news.

In a tweet, he pointed out a rape that occurred in Hyderabad on October 30. A woman was raped by two men on the night of October 30. However, ANI carried the news naming the alleged accused, who are Muslims.

Telangana | Two people – Ibrahim Baig and Mirza Omer Baig – arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Hyderabad on the night of 30th October. FIR registered at Chatrinaka Police Station: Chatrinaka Police Station — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

In another rape news involving a five-year-old child that occurred in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, ANI conveniently hid the accused’s name.

UP | On Oct 30, police received info of rape with a 5-yr-old girl by her neighbour in Indirapuram's Kanawani area. Police reached the spot, sent the minor for a medical & registered a case. After 5 teams were deployed in the accused's search, we arrested him y'day: Ghaziabad SP pic.twitter.com/pfunSU2XiF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

“Two tweets by ANI today, in first tweet, Names of the rape accused Ibrahim & Mirza baig mention in the tweet. In the second tweet, the name of the rape accused (Ajay Kumar) is not mentioned in their tweet,” Zubair tweeted.