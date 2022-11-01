Journo Zubair points out ANI’s religious bias in reporting rape

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st November 2022 7:16 pm IST

Alt News co-founder and editor Mohammed Zubair condemned ANI‘s (Asian News International) religious bias while covering rape news.

In a tweet, he pointed out a rape that occurred in Hyderabad on October 30. A woman was raped by two men on the night of October 30. However, ANI carried the news naming the alleged accused, who are Muslims.

In another rape news involving a five-year-old child that occurred in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, ANI conveniently hid the accused’s name.

“Two tweets by ANI today, in first tweet, Names of the rape accused Ibrahim & Mirza baig mention in the tweet. In the second tweet, the name of the rape accused (Ajay Kumar) is not mentioned in their tweet,” Zubair tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button