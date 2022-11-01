Journo Zubair points out ANI’s religious bias in reporting rape

Alt News co-founder and editor Mohammed Zubair condemned ANI‘s (Asian News International) religious bias while covering rape news.
In a tweet, he pointed out a rape that occurred in Hyderabad on October 30. A woman was raped by two men on the night of October 30. However, ANI carried the news naming the alleged accused, who are Muslims.
In another rape news involving a five-year-old child that occurred in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, ANI conveniently hid the accused’s name.
“Two tweets by ANI today, in first tweet, Names of the rape accused Ibrahim & Mirza baig mention in the tweet. In the second tweet, the name of the rape accused (Ajay Kumar) is not mentioned in their tweet,” Zubair tweeted.