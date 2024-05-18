JP Nadda slams AAP over Swati Maliwal assault case

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case, BJP President JP Nadda has said that the AAP doesn’t have any credibility adding that Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people.

In an interview with ANI, Nadda said that the AAP is built on the foundation of lies like its leaders.

“First of all, the Aam Aadmi Party is a party built on the foundation of lies and its credibility is not zero, it is in minus. Kejriwal has been exposed infront of the people of Delhi. He used to say that he would not enter politics, not contest elections, not take the bungalow or convoy, and not compromise with Congress. He used to say that he would not commit corruption, and respect the woman. But which of the things did he follow? He made the party, contested the elections, and compromised with Congress,” the BJP leader said.

“He went to jail in a corruption case and is out on interim bail for a few days on the order of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Hitting out at Kejriwal over his silence in the press conference with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nadda said, “The incident happened in his house and he kept silent. If it was the conspiracy of the BJP then why did you shift the mike from one place to the other?

As Kejriwal entered the venue for his press conference with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday, reporters attempted to question him on the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal. The AAP supremo however refused to answer any questions.

During the press conference when the issue was raised, Akhilesh Yadav brushed aside the question saying “There are other issues that are more important than this.”

Nadda further raised alleged atrocities against women committed under the AAP regime and asked the reason for Kejriwal’s silence in the matter.

“Why are you silent on the disrespect of women? What is stopping you? Your actions are speaking. What is the culture of the party? Sometimes the Chief Secretary is beaten and sometimes a woman is beaten in his house, and that also a woman who is the MP of Rajya Sabha, and one of the founding members of his party. This is their thought. They have such low thinking. This shows your culture and you’re exposed. Everything will be clear and the people of Delhi will answer them,” the BJP President said.

Answering whether Swati Maliwal asked for help from the BJP, Nadda said that the former never came close to their party.

“She never came even close to our party. We never talked. This is not our way of working. We are straightforward people. We do not work like this. No one should be misguided like this. This means that if your thefts are caught, you’ll blame the police. ‘Ulta chor kotwal ko daantey’,” he said.

“They don’t have any credibility. Their party, leaders and even Kejriwal also don’t have any credibility. They can reach any distance. They can stoop to any level and make any allegation. But they cannot escape from any blame,” the BJP President added.

Swati Maliwal’s allegations that she was assaulted inside Kejriwal’s house by the latter’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, has descended into a massive political controversy, with the Aam Aadmi Party refuting her charges.

While Mailwal claimed she was beaten inside Kejriwal’s house, Kumar claimed she was trying to implicate him in a false case and also indicated the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) involvement in the matter.

A team of Delhi Police, led by Additional DCP Delhi North, Civil Lines Police Station SHO, and a team of forensic officials, arrived at the CM’s residence on Friday evening for scene recreation. Maliwal was also called there as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on her.

Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar also filed a written complaint against Maliwal, alleging unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, threats, and the possibility of the BJP’s involvement in the matter.