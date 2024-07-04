JP Nadda to visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 6

Jammu: Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, JP Nadda will visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 6 in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Jammu and Kashmir unit BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Thursday, July 4, that while the victory of the party nationwide was significant, it was the performance in J&K (Jammu division) that added momentum.

The BJP contested two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and won both.

“J.P. Nadda during his visit to the UT will address BJP workers. It is a matter of great joy for BJP workers that he is coming to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP is fully prepared for the assembly elections. Every party worker is engaged in preparation for the Assembly elections.

“We hope that the Election Commission will soon decide on holding the Assembly elections here,” Raina said.

Also Read ECI sends notice to Engineer Rashid over poll expenditure discrepancy

The BJP has appointed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the election in-charge for J&K.

It must be recalled that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, said earlier that the J&K Assembly polls will be held after the Lok Sabha elections.

J&K Chief Electoral Office, P.K. Pole, recently advised all the 20 District Electoral Officers in the union territory to start following the election diary issued by the Election Commission during preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The final electoral rolls after revision are scheduled to be published by August 20, after which the actual poll process is expected to start in Jammu and Kashmir.

The union territory has been without an elected government since 2018 when the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti fell after the BJP decided to pull out of the coalition on June 19, 2018.