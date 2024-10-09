Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel team up for action thriller NTR 31

Hyderabad: Jr NTR is joining hands with director Prashanth Neel for an exciting action movie, NTR 31. Unlike Neel’s previous films, which often come with sequels like KGF and Salaar, this will be a standalone project. There won’t be any prequels or sequels for this one, making it unique from the usual trend of multipart movies.

The film is expected to be an intense action drama, staying true to Prashanth Neel’s style. The production team plans to start shooting by the end of October or early November 2024 in Hyderabad. However, Jr NTR will only join the shoot in January or February 2025, as he’s currently busy with other commitments, like War 2, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Rumors are swirling that actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her role in Sapta Sagaradache Ello, might play the female lead in the film. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed by the filmmakers.

NTR 31 is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, and it’s being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Fans can expect the film to bring thrilling action scenes, and with Prashanth Neel directing, the movie is sure to deliver an entertaining experience.

Music will be composed by Ravi Basrur, who worked on KGF and Salaar. His music is expected to add extra punch to the action sequences in NTR 31.

What’s Next for Jr NTR?

Before NTR 31, Jr NTR will appear in War 2, marking his Bollywood debut. After the success of Devara: Part 1, which earned over ₹466 crores globally, all eyes are on his next projects. Fans are excited to see him in a new avatar in NTR 31 and look forward to another blockbuster hit.