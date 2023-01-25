Jr NTR hails Keeravaani, Chandrabose after ‘Naatu Naatu’ bags Oscar nomination

Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR is ecstatic as the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. This is the first time that a Telugu-language song has been nominated in the category.

The peppy dance number composed by M.M. Keeravani and penned by Chandrabose is now vying for the top music honour at the Oscar Aawards.

Celebrating the nomination of ‘Naatu Naatu’, Jr NTR wrote on social media, “Congratulations @MMKeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat… This song will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Jr NTR danced his heart out in shiny suspenders in ‘Naatu Naatu’ alongside Ram Charan, which became a celebratory anthem across the globe. The song was earlier honoured with a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song.

In ‘RRR’, Jr NTR portrays Komaram Bheem, an Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter in the colonial-era. The film had an unprecedented run at the global box-office.