Jr NTR injured on set, film schedule may face delay

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, has suffered a minor injury while shooting a commercial in Hyderabad. According to reports, the actor hurt his leg while performing an action sequence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that it was not serious. On medical advice, Jr NTR will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a full recovery.

Official Statement From His Team

An Official Statement from Jr NTR’s Office has also been issued. It reads, “NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation.”

The news spread quickly across social media, leaving fans shocked. Many expressed concern and prayed for his speedy recovery. The ad shoot has been halted for now, while the actor focuses on regaining his strength.

Upcoming Film Dragon

Jr NTR, who was last seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, is currently working on Dragon with director Prashanth Neel. The film has been generating massive buzz, with viral workout videos showing the actor’s leaner transformation. The big-budget project, featuring Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, is slated for release in June 2026. Reports also suggest that Kantara star Rishab Shetty may appear in a cameo.