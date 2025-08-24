Hyderabad: Tollywood star Jr NTR entered Bollywood with War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The movie had a strong opening but later slowed down, making around Rs 215 crore in ten days. While fans expected a blockbuster, reviews called it stylish but weak in story and thrills.

It was also reported that Jr NTR signed a multi-film deal with Yash Raj Films, which included a solo project. The film was supposed to begin soon, but reports now say it has been paused because of his busy work in Telugu cinema.

Focus on Telugu Movies

Jr NTR has chosen to give full attention to his upcoming Telugu projects. He will next be seen in Devara 2, directed by Koratala Siva. The actor confirmed that the sequel will happen, though there is a small delay due to his other commitments.

He is also working on Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The movie is planned on a very large scale and will release worldwide on January 9, 2026.

What’s Next for Bollywood

Reports suggest that YRF head Aditya Chopra is creating a long-term role for Jr NTR in the Spy Universe, similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger. This could mean solo films, spin-offs, and big crossover movies in the future.

For now, NTR is expected to stay focused on Telugu cinema until at least mid-2026. His next step in Bollywood may depend on the success of Dragon and Devara 2. Fans are waiting to see him return with movies that connect both emotionally and with mass appeal.