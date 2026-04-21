Jr NTR-starrer NTRNeel’s release pushed to June 11 next year

Hyderabad: The makers of director Prashanth Neel’s eagerly awaited magnum opus, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the film, which is being tentatively referred to as NTRNeel, will now release on June 11, 2027.

It may be recalled that the film was to originally hit screens on June 25 this year.

On Tuesday, the makers, using the film’s official handle on X, announced their decision to postpone the film’s release. They said, “Sets his sights on the world June 11-2027. #NTRNeel conquering WORLDWIDE. FIRST GLIMPSE on MAY 20.”

Taking to his X timeline, actor Junior NTR too confirmed the development. He wrote, “HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL… JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…. #NTRNeel.” He also shared a poster announcing the new release date.

Only a few days ago, Jr. NTR had shared a picture of himself on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. In the image, the actor was seen flaunting his chiselled back and beefed up biceps at a gym. Captioning the picture, he said, “Built. Not bought. #NTRNeel @kumarmannava @ntrneelfilm.”

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the project was announced. Unconfirmed reports claim that the film will also feature Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon.

It may be recalled that Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film from April 22 last year. The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts “NTRNeel”, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With the creative vision of Prashanth Neel—renowned for his success with the KGF franchise—and Jr NTR’s dynamic screen presence, #NTRNeel is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks.

Promising high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals, this film is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times.