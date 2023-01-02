Jr NTR to romance Janhvi Kapoor, details inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood‘s newbie Janhvi Kapoor is leaving no chance to create a mark in the industry. She forayed in Hindi cinema back in 2018 with Dhadak and is now slowly carving her niche in the big world of entertainment. After impressing the Hindi audience with a couple good movies like Mili and Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up to spread her magic down south.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen space with her ‘dream actor’ Jr NTR soon. It seems like Janvhi’s wish to work with RRR actor is finally coming true. Reports have it that the actress has been roped in to play female lead opposite Tarak in NTR 30.

The movie will start shooting next week and be released in April 2024. The movie poster was recently released by the filmmakers.

It is to be noted that Janhvi Kapoor has frequently mentioned her desire to work with Young Tiger NTR in her multiple interviews. South audience has high expectations from Janhvi, who is the daughter of late south diva Sridevi.

On the work front, Janhvi has completed her shoot for her next movie Bawal co-starring Varun Dhawan, and is prepping for her next Mr&Mrs.Mahi.