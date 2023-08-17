Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s first look from ‘Devara’ on his 53rd birthday

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan’s 53rd birthday turned out to be extremely special for his fans as his first look from ‘Devara’ was unveiled today and that too by his co-star Jr NTR.

The look features Saif in a rustic avatar as ‘Bhaira’. In the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills.

Sharing the look, Jr NTR wrote, “BHAIRA…Happy Birthday Saif sir ! #Devara.”

Saif’s look has garnered loads of reactions.

“Wow…this looks interesting,” a social media user commented.

“Unique,” another one wrote.

‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on 5th April 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.

The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

Meanwhile, Saif rang in his 53rd birthday with family at his residence.

Wishing him on his birthday, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an adorable wish.

Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a cool picture from her pool time with hubby Saif.

In the image, the star couple is seen sitting by the poolside.

Kareena wrote in caption, “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram even though he’s in front of me smiling away and why not? It’s his birthday. May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover. There truly is no one like you, Kind, Generous, Crazy. Ok I can go on writing all day, but gotta go eat cake (sic).”

Kareena’s birthday post for Saif garnered loads of likes and comments.

“Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you,” actor Sonam Kapoor commented.

“Saifu day,” Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora wrote.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons – Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021.